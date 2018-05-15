Hunt Mortgage Group Refinances a Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Louisiana

All of the properties are located in Louisiana, within the New Orleans-Metairie MSA and include:

671 Central Avenue Apartments . Hunt Mortgage Group provided a $1.02 million loan to refinance 671 Central Avenue Apartments, a 30-unit multifamily property located at 671 Central Avenue in Jefferson, Louisiana . The property consists of two, three-story apartment buildings that were constructed in the 1970s. The property offers 30 surface parking spaces for tenants and is 93% occupied. Since acquiring the property in 2016, the borrowers have invested approximately $250,000 in capital improvements at 671 Central Avenue Apartments.

"The borrowers are experienced multifamily real estate investors that represent VPG Enterprises, a value-add private equity group that specializes in investing in multifamily assets throughout New Orleans and the surrounding markets," noted Mark Besharaty, Director at Hunt Mortgage Group.

"The borrowers have executed on a number of improvements at all four buildings and the renovations are ongoing," added Besharaty. "In addition, they bring with them a successful track record of repositioning assets in and around the New Orleans submarket. We were pleased to partner with them on this transaction."

Improvements completed at each property includes new flooring, new kitchens, new bathrooms and updated interior accents. Exterior improvements include new paint, new facades, new landscaping and new windows. Approximately 30-50% of the units in each complex have been upgraded and the borrower plans to upgrade the remaining units as they become vacant.

