Hunt Mortgage Group Refinances an Office Property Located in Hilliard, Ohio

One Mill Run is a LEED Certified Silver nine-story mid-rise office property that contains 174,323 square feet of rentable area. The property was constructed in 1989 and is 95% leased. The site area is 9.74 acres or 424,274 square feet.

The owner is a Canadian investor with a penchant for real estate in the U.S. IMC Real Estate Management, headed by investor Tom Marmaros, has been a long-term investor in prominent Columbus office buildings over the years.

"Since purchasing One Mill Run in August 2014, the owner has reinvested approximately $2.5 million in the property by implementing capital and tenant improvements," noted Gregory Cazel, Managing Director at Hunt Mortgage Group. "A significant number of leases have been executed or renewed within the past two years and minimal rollover is expected in the near term."

Over the past two years, the borrower implemented a number of capital improvements, including: resurfacing of the main parking lot; upgrades to the ADA Ramps, LEED, security cameras, and HVAC system; replacement of pavers at the west entrance; common area carpeting replaced; and nearly every tenant space has been renovated through a tenant improvement allowance.

Hilliard is a western Columbus suburb and the property benefits from excellent visibility from Interstate 270.

The key metro area and submarket trends, construction outlook, and the performance of competing properties indicates a positive impact on the property's performance in the near-term. The subject has been significantly outperforming other properties and no new construction is coming online in the immediate future.

"One Mill Run is considered to be a top asset in the submarket and all eight tenants are signed to net lease terms with the majority of the tenants leases extend through 2022 or beyond," added Cazel. "We were pleased to provide this financing for a quality commercial real estate investor."

About Hunt Mortgage Group

Hunt Mortgage Group, a subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA in addition to its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $27 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $14.8 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Mortgage Group has 229 professionals in 24 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.huntmortgagegroup.com.

