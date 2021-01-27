Hunt Perovskite Technologies Announces Publication Of Peer-Review Journal Article In ACS Energy Letters

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) today announced the publication of its scientific article, "Improving Photostability of Caesium-Doped Formamidinium Lead Triiodide Perovskite," in the American Chemical Society (ACS) Energy Letters, a leading publisher of scientific journals. The article can be found online at https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsenergylett.0c02339.

This article was jointly written by HPT in collaboration with Colorado School of Mines and with the United States Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, both located in Golden, CO.

"This paper clearly demonstrates our early strategic decision to address the most critical issue to perovskite PV commercialization: fundamental durability," said Dr. Michael D. Irwin, chief technology officer for HPT. "We are excited to share this peer-reviewed publication with the scientific community and are especially proud to have done it in cooperation with our co-authors."

In the article, HPT and its co-authors identify and analyze the importance of perovskite thin film stoichiometry to its durability and the possible mechanisms that lead to rapid degradation of certain perovskite materials designed for use in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) solar cells. Their results provide key insights into ways to improve the fundamental durability and stability of perovskite PV modules.

"It was teamwork that made this discovery possible. The expertise and know-how from the Hunt team led by Chief Technology Officer Michael Irwin and the broad knowledge provided by NREL's Joseph Berry, director of the US Manufacturing Advanced Perovskites Consortium, gave us direction to follow our early suspicions as we screened materials for photostability," said K. Xerxes Steirer, research assistant professor of physics at Colorado School of Mines.

HPT has been engaged in metal halide perovskite solar cell development since 2013. HPT currently owns the largest perovskite PV patent portfolio in the United States and one of the largest in the world, with 22 patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and over 45 additional patents by international patent offices.

HPT is the only known ink-based perovskite solar technology developer that has succeeded in demonstrating high durability under accelerated lifetime testing for non-hermetically sealed devices and unprotected perovskite materials, while maintaining respectable light-to-power conversion efficiencies.

Hunt Perovskite Technologies specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, please visit www.huntperovskite.com.

