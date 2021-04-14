Hunt Perovskite Technologies Awarded Funding from Department of Energy

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT) today announced that it has been selected for an award of $2.5 million in funding from the United States Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office Fiscal Year 2020 Perovskite Funding Program.

In addition, HPT is also co-Principle Investigator and collaborative partner in two other DOE perovskite funding award selections, including a $1.5 million award to SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and a $1.25 million award to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

"To be selected for one award is indeed an honor, but to be part of three separate awards is outstanding," said Michael D. Irwin, chief technology officer for HPT. "These awards further validate the quality of our research in making durable and efficient perovskite technology a commercial reality, and we are grateful to the DOE for their faith in our work."

For its $2.5 million award as Principle Investigator, HPT will work with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (ERDC-CERL) and with UNC to develop and demonstrate highly-efficient, highly-durable and lead-safe perovskite solar PV modules using HPT's slot-die coating manufacturing process.

For the $1.5 million award in collaboration with SLAC, HPT will work with SLAC and DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to study perovskite with advanced characterization tools to enhance the efficiency and intrinsic stability of perovskite PV materials and devices.

For the $1.25 million award in collaboration with UNC, HPT will work with UNC and NREL to study and develop efficient and stable formamidinium-cesium perovskite solar PV materials and devices.

"Being selected for three awards clearly shows the great potential of HPT," said Professor Jinsong Huang, Louis D. Rubin Jr. Distinguished Professor at UNC. "The joint awards with HPT will help us to work together to solve the upscaling and stability issues of perovskite solar cells and transfer the university innovations into industrial products. I am very excited about this opportunity to work with HPT."

More information about these awards can be found at https://www.energy.gov/eere/solar/solar-energy-technologies-office-fiscal-year-2020-perovskite-funding-program.

About HPT

HPT specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market. HPT was created and incubated within Hunt Energy Enterprises, Hunt's energy technology venture business unit. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntperovskite.com.

