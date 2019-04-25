Hunt Real Estate Capital Forms MHC Strike Force Team

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today that it has formed a Manufactured Housing Community (MHC) Strike Force – a team of experienced professionals dedicated to serving and promoting the financing needs of manufactured housing community owners and developers nationwide.

The team was formed to coordinate many of Hunt's nationwide staff who have successfully worked within this niche sector for years. Hunt's solid track record of delivering financing options for all loan sizes and all product types in the manufactured housing sector is known throughout the industry. "By combining our expertise and years of experience in the MHC space, we will compound our ability to deliver outstanding loan terms and exceptional service to the community owners so they can remain focused on operating and expanding their investments," said Chad Hagwood, Hunt Manufactured Housing Communities Production Head. "The goal of our dedicated team of MHC originators and underwriters is very simple: deliver the best loan terms with VIP customer service," he added.

The MHC Strike Force team will make its debut at the MHI 2019 Congress & Expo on May 6-8, in New Orleans. The initial members of the origination team include:

Chad Thomas Hagwood , Hunt Real Estate Capital MHC Production Head

, Hunt Real Estate Capital MHC Production Head Owen Breheny , Hunt Real Estate Capital Managing Director

, Hunt Real Estate Capital Managing Director Josh Messier , Hunt Real Estate Capital Managing Director

, Hunt Real Estate Capital Managing Director Brandon Pate , Hunt Real Estate Capital Vice President

"Whether you need fixed- or floating-rate financing, Hunt's non-recourse loan offerings from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, SBL, and our proprietary loan programs provide solutions to your acquisition and refinancing needs. For owners seeking transitional financing, our balance sheet bridge program allows a quick and efficient execution. We are really delivering an array and expertise of financing options across the spectrum with the MHC Strike Force. The MHC business is very entrepreneurial in its roots, as is Hunt Real Estate, which gives us a unique insight into an owner's needs. I can't think of another lender out there offering that perspective," said Hagwood.

Manufactured housing communities are a unique property asset class with specialized operating parameters and financing needs. As the need and focus for affordable housing grows in the country, manufactured home communities are in high demand in many regions throughout the United States. "Manufactured housing communities today offer individuals attractive, quality, and affordable housing options like never before," concluded Hagwood.

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, a division of Hunt Capital Holdings LLC, ("HREC") is a leader in financing, investing and managing multifamily housing and commercial real estate. HREC is a source of debt and equity capital for multifamily, affordable housing, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, retail, office, industrial, self-storage, and mixed-use assets through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, its own balance sheet and managed public and private investment vehicles. HREC is the third largest multifamily property manager in the US. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com.

