Hunt Real Estate Capital Refinances a Manufactured Housing Community Located in Boulder, Colorado

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided a Fannie Mae conventional multifamily loan in the amount of $39 million to refinance a manufactured housing community located in Boulder, Colorado.

The loan has a ten-year term with a thirty-year amortization period and 114 months yield maintenance. The borrower is a diversified real estate investment firm with a long record of accomplishment in the MHC sector.

Boulder Meadows MHC is a 638-unit, 4-Star multifamily/mobile home park community. Included in the 638 units are 97 community-owned homes, of which three are used as residences for the community manager, maintenance supervisor, and for corporate use.

Boulder Meadows was developed in 1970 and is 99% leased. The property is in good condition and has asphalt paved roads with curbing and sidewalks. Property amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground, clubhouse/recreational building, basketball court, security, leasing office, and public water/sewer.

"The borrowers have successfully owned and operated Boulder Meadows MHC for 30 years and have extensive experience investing in manufactured housing properties," noted Josh Messier, Managing Director at Hunt Real Estate Capital. "Over their long history in the sector, they have owned and managed over 15,000 pads across 45 parks."

"Over the past four years, the owners have spent approximately $1 million on capital improvements," added Messier. "In addition, they plan to invest in additional non-recurring site projects." Planned improvements on-site include sewer upgrades, installation of a gate to the sports court, site/pedestal upgrades and driveway overlays.

"We were pleased to provide the financing needed to secure this property for a strong manufactured housing sponsor and provide quality affordable housing for the residents of Boulder," concluded Messier.

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, part of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA financing and its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $27 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Real Estate Capital has 241 professionals in 25 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com/.

