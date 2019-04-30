Hunt Real Estate Capital Refinances a Multifamily Property Located in Dayton, Ohio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital, a leader in financing multifamily and commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided a Freddie Mac multifamily loan in the amount of $33.2 million to refinance a multifamily property located in Dayton, Ohio. The loan was originated, and the borrower was represented by, MSF Real Estate Capital, Inc. MSF is a market-leading mortgage banking firm based in Dublin, Ohio. Chad Kiner, Senior Vice President and A.J. Mangan, Vice President, led the team that placed the loan with Hunt Real Estate Capital.

Water Street Residential is a newly constructed apartment complex located at 427 Water St. The property consists of 269 units housed in seven, multi-story residential buildings. There are 21 different floor plans and the unit mix includes 161 one-bedroom apartments, 93 two-bedroom apartments and 15 three-bedroom units.

"Water Street Residential was built in two phases in 2015 and 2018 and is in excellent physical condition," noted Greg Cazel, Managing Director at Hunt Real Estate Capital. "The second phase of the property leased up faster than expected and the property has quickly become a desired place to live."

The ownership structure is comprised of two co-borrowers that are single-purpose, Ohio Limited Liability Companies. The borrower is Water Street Residential I, LLC and the principal in charge of day-to-day operations is Herbert Chisling. The loan has a 15-year term.

"The borrower has more than 40 years of real estate development, acquisition, disposition, and management expertise," added Cazel. "We were pleased to partner with this solid sponsor to refinance this quality property that will serve the residents and the community very well for years to come."

Property amenities include a clubhouse, movie theatre room, fire pit, business center, covered storage, elevators, and a pool.

Dayton is located about 50 miles northeast of Cincinnati, 65 miles southwest of Columbus, 135 miles south of Toledo, and 175 miles southwest of Cleveland. The unemployment rates in Dayton have been trending downwards since 2009. Due to the presence of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton has one of the highest concentrations of aerospace/high technology companies in the United States.

Hunt Real Estate Capital, a division of Hunt Capital Holdings LLC, ("HREC") is a leader in financing, investing and managing multifamily housing and commercial real estate. HREC is a source of debt and equity capital for multifamily, affordable housing, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, retail, office, industrial, self-storage, and mixed-use assets through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, its own balance sheet and managed public and private investment vehicles. HREC is the third largest multifamily property manager in the US.

