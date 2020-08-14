Hunt Refinances 2 Multifamily Properties Located In Beaverton, Oregon Totaling $65 Million

The properties were acquired in 2011 through Hunt's value add program and are being managed on behalf of a global real estate-focused investment manager. The $65 million in combined proceeds from the loans exceeds the original purchase price of the properties and highlights the appreciation of the projects during the hold period.

Hunt Executive Vice President Dominick Cristiano, who ran the transaction, commented, "The ability to maintain rent collections during the loan process in these uncertain times was a testament to our team's efforts, especially Brian Kelley, an Asset Manager at Hunt. The execution was flawless allowing us to close the loan 49 days from application. A lot of the credit goes to our transaction team of Penny Bradbury and Jesse Batterton for their efforts."

About Hunt Companies

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

SOURCE Hunt Companies