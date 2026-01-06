Hunt Scanlon Launches HSiQ Talent Intelligence Advisory Unit

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of HSiQ, a data-driven, AI-enabled talent intelligence platform that delivers real-time competitive intelligence, deep people analytics, and strategic leadership insights to enterprises across financial services, private equity, multinationals, and executive search.

With HSiQ, organizations will have access to a powerful new engine that combines proprietary data, original research, and market-wide benchmarking to inform strategic hiring, leadership planning, and succession decisions.

HSiQ is led by Richard Stein, whose 20-plus-year career spans building businesses, advising on human capital strategy, and delivering executive search and talent management solutions for leading global firms.

"HSiQ will support clients with real-time competitive intelligence and advisory solutions that anticipate market movements before they show up in financials, enabling earlier strategic pivots and proactive positioning," said Mr. Stein.

"Our team will focus on the new global talent roadmap where investment dollars are funding talent strategies, hiring patterns and growth strategies," said HSiQ co-founder Scott A. Scanlon.

"In a world where firms compete fiercely for talent – foresight, clarity, and accurate intelligence gives the decisive advantage," said HSiQ co-founder Christopher W. Hunt.

Contact: Richard Stein - [email protected]

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media