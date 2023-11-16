Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Advisor to Savage Partners In Acquisition by Russell Reynolds Associates

News provided by

Hunt Scanlon Media

16 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures, a leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has served as a strategic advisor to Savage Partners in its acquisition by global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates. 

Savage Partners is a boutique executive search firm that serves growth equity and private equity-backed software companies across North America.

Continue Reading

"Savage Partners is a trophy property and their acquisition by Russell Reynolds Associates will be beneficial to clients across the tech space as the sector continues to evolve with its insatiable demand for senior-level leadership talent," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn. 

"Bringing Savage Partners on board will further deepen and enhance Russell Reynolds Associates' core leadership advisory work and capabilities in growth-oriented technology companies," said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO, Russell Reynolds Associates. "Savage Partners' colleagues bring unparalleled industry expertise, and under Todd Savage's leadership, have established themselves as a powerhouse team."

"Since its inception, Savage Partners has made its mark as a leading executive search firm specializing in partnering with growth-equity backed software companies," said founder Todd Savage. "We share Russell Reynolds Associates' quality-driven, execution-focused approach to client service. Taking this next step enables us to serve our clients globally and continue helping them make the best executive hiring decisions with an expanded team and infrastructure focused on collaborating and building deep relationships."

The Savage Partners' acquisition marks the second transaction spearheaded by Hunt Scanlon Ventures in the growth equity and PE-backed software recruiting space. Sixteen months ago, Hunt Scanlon served as an advisor to AEA Growth when it made a strategic investment into Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of executive search and leadership advisory services for enterprise software companies. 

"That investment capped a period of unprecedented growth and service expansion for Bespoke Partners," said Mr. Scanlon. "After celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021, Bespoke had grown to nearly 100 employees and had placed its 800th executive by the time we introduced AEA Growth to the firm. The time seemed right to begin a transition for the founder."

About Hunt Scanlon Ventures:

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is an M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon is an investor in data-driven and AI-powered human capital platforms where the firm works in partnership with management teams to scale and grow their businesses through a combination of capital investment, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Contact: Cody Crook
Managing Director
(317) 417-6936
[email protected]

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Media

