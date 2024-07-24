Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Advisor to ZRG Partners In Acquisition of Jamesbeck

GREENWICH, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures , a leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has served as an advisor to ZRG Partners in its acquisition of Jamesbeck, a New York City-based recruitment firm specializing in senior-level talent for the broad investment management community.

"Jamesbeck has been at the forefront of asset management leadership recruitment for more than two decades," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn. "The firm's acquisition aims to establish ZRG's presence in asset management and will support its existing private markets clients by adding a new channel for senior roles at the management company level across investments, product, and fundraising."

"The acquisition of Jamesbeck is a game-changer for ZRG," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG.

Jamesbeck's Melissa Norris, managing partner, and Beth Rustin, founding partner, will become co-heads of asset management search at ZRG. "Joining forces with ZRG is an exciting opportunity for Jamesbeck," said Ms. Norris. "We have always been committed to delivering exceptional talent solutions to our clients across the front office, but being part of ZRG will enable us to broaden our reach and impact, leveraging their extensive resources and innovative approach to talent advisory."

The Jamesbeck acquisition marks the seventh women-founded, women-led M&A transaction for Hunt Scanlon. "It is an impressive milestone for our firm," said Hunt Scanlon managing partner Drew Seaman.

"The impact that female founders have in the human capital management sector is undeniable," he added. "In the case of Jamebeck, Beth and Melissa have demonstrated persistence and adaptability in building and navigating their business in the highly competitive world of financial services. They are true business 'pioneers' in every sense of that word."

Among other visionary female founders that Hunt Scanlon has successfully brought through the M&A process: Jill De Forest of De Forest Search (acquired by TalentoHC); Nancy Racette and Jennifer Dunlap of DRi / Development Resources, Inc. (acquired by Waterstone Human Capital); Carolyn Taylor of Walking the Talk (acquired by ZRG Partners); Joyce Brocaglia of Alta Associates and Executive Women's Forum (both acquired by Diversified Search Group); and Kristie Nova of Bespoke Partners (acquired by AEA Investors).

