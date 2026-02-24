Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Buy-Side M&A Advisor to Zemantics Ventures In Acquisition of Consilium360 and MedWell360

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures , the leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has served as the buy-side M&A advisor to Zemantics Ventures in its acquisition of Consilium360 and MedWell360, strengthening its healthcare services portfolio and expanding its enterprise workforce and operational solutions capabilities nationwide.

Consilium360 delivers enterprise-grade HR strategy and workforce process optimization for healthcare organizations. The platform focuses on structured, metric-driven people systems that align operational performance with clinical and financial outcomes.

MedWell360 provides healthcare scheduling, call center, and access center solutions designed to improve workforce efficiency and patient access. Its technology-enabled delivery model supports scalable, performance-based operational execution.

"This acquisition aligns with Zemantics' strategy of building disciplined, technology-enabled service platforms positioned for long-term growth," said Drew Seaman, managing director of Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn.

"In today's complex healthcare environment characterized by workforce shortages, rising labor costs, and increasing patient access demands, health systems require structured, data-driven people systems aligned with performance objectives," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures. "This combined platform will continue delivering measurable results while expanding capabilities under the broader Zemantics ecosystem," he noted.

Expanding Healthcare Workforce & Operational Solutions Platform

John Brown, founder and healthcare HR executive of Consilium360 and MedWell360, will continue in a leadership role, ensuring continuity for clients and employees.

"Consilium360 and MedWell360 have built strong operational foundations and trusted client relationships," said Manish K. Mehta, founder of Zemantics Ventures. "Our focus is to scale proven teams through strategic capital, shared services infrastructure, and technology enablement. This transaction strengthens our healthcare vertical and positions us for sustained expansion," he said.

Zemantics Ventures is a strategic investment and operating platform focused on acquiring and scaling service-driven businesses across healthcare, workforce solutions, and technology-enabled sectors. The firm partners with founder-led and growth-stage companies, providing capital, operational expertise, and scalable infrastructure to accelerate long-term value creation.

The integration of Consilium360 and MedWell 360 into Zemantics Ventures takes immediate effect, easing a seamless transition for clients and teams alike. Hunt Scanlon Ventures represented Zemantics as its buy-side M&A advisor on both transactions.

About Hunt Scanlon Ventures

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is the leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon is an investor in data-driven and AI-powered human capital platforms where the firm works in partnership with management teams to scale and grow their businesses through a combination of capital investment, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Contact: Drew Seaman

Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Hunt Scanlon Ventures