Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Strategic Advisor to Asianet Consultants In Acquisition by TRANSEARCH

Aug. 8, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures, a leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has served as a strategic advisor to Asianet Consultants in its acquisition by global executive search firm TRANSEARCH. Asianet, with offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou, gives TRANSEARCH additional reach in Asia. 

"We are delighted to welcome Mark and the team to TRANSEARCH," said Celeste Whatley, CEO of TRANSEARCH. "Not only do their values echo our own, but their in-depth understanding of the China and Hong Kong markets and steadfast commitment to exceptional client service further solidify our global approach."

By partnering with Asianet Consultants, TRANSEARCH will be able to offer its clients a wider range of services and resources and better serve their human capital needs in Asia and around the world, the firm said. 

"TRANSEARCH International's global footprint and worldwide search capabilities combined with Asianet Consultants' local market knowledge and executive relationships will provide clients with powerful business growth solutions because of this transaction," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures.

Asianet Consultants' talent acquisition services include executive search and hiring of C-suite leaders, division heads, and middle to senior management for companies ranging from multinationals to local enterprises. The firm works with leaders at all levels to enhance their skills, engagement, and performance for sustainable success.

"Joining TRANSEARCH, a company that shares our dedication to quality and client satisfaction, enhances our global service capabilities," said Mark Geary, CEO of Asianet Consultants. "This partnership will provide our clients with access to a broader talent pool and a wide array of resources."

Mr. Geary has been involved in the recruitment of senior international executives for over 30 years. Prior to joining Asianet, he held senior executive positions with major international companies such as ICI, Inchcape, and InterContinental Hotels. Mr. Geary is the founder and joint president of the International Executive Search Federation, which has 130 offices in 40 countries.

TRANSEARCH is a global search firm with representation in all of the major economic capitals, with about 60 offices in over 40 countries. It was founded in 1982 and today completes more than 1,500 senior executive search assignments a year. Its global client base is in the financial services, technology, consumer and retail, life sciences, and industrial and resources sectors.

About Hunt Scanlon Ventures:

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is an M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon is an investor in data-driven and AI-powered human capital platforms where the firm works in partnership with management teams to scale and grow their businesses through a combination of capital investment, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Contact: Cody Crook
Managing Director
(317) 417-6936
[email protected]

