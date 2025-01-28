Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Strategic Advisor to TalentoHC and The PeterSan Group In M&A Transaction

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures , the leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has facilitated a transaction between TalentoHC and The PeterSan Group / PeterSan Legal Staffing while serving as a strategic advisor to both companies.

"This exciting partnership unites PeterSan's deep expertise in legal recruiting with TalentoHC's innovative customer experience model and comprehensive human capital services," said TalentoHC CEO Juan Gaitan.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, TalentoHC is a globally recognized, minority business enterprise recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Rooted in New York City for the past three decades, The PeterSan Group has developed into a thriving team of 24 professionals specializing in executive, management, professional, legal staffing, and interim legal placements for Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and boutique firms.

"We are filled with gratitude for the incredible journey we've had," said Petersan Group managing partners Peter Goldfeder, Peter Gosule, and Sandrea Friedman. "Partnering with TalentoHC opens an exciting new chapter, where we can expand our footprint beyond the legal space while offering a compelling value proposition, corporate infrastructure, and investment capability to deliver even greater value to our customers and associates."

Emerging Investment Vertical

"This acquisition creates a significant new growth lane for TalentoHC," said Scott A. Scanlon, co-CEO and founding partner of Hunt Scanlon Ventures , who along with managing director Drew Seaman facilitated the transaction. "This merger brings together The PeterSan Group's decades-long expertise in legal recruitment with TalentoHC's broad human capital solutions."

Mr. Seaman said the legal services sector is emerging as a dominant growth vertical, making legal recruiting ripe for consolidation and further M&A activity. "Private equity is demonstrating heightened interest in the space," he said, "as PE investors seek to establish platform acquisitions to anchor consolidation strategies cross-industry."

Strategic buyers, said Mr. Scanlon, have also been monitoring the legal recruiting space as a potential way to grow revenue and accelerate margins while avoiding client off-limits conflicts that naturally arise as search firms expand.

"Legal recruiting is highly attractive by the 'recession-resistant' nature of the business and the high production rates of legal recruiters," he said. "This transaction is a big win for TalentoHC."

About Hunt Scanlon Ventures:

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is the leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon is an investor in data-driven and AI-powered human capital platforms where the firm works in partnership with management teams to scale and grow their businesses through a combination of capital investment, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

