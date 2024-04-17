Hunt Slonem's "Huntopia" Art Exhibition Premieres May 4, 2024

San Antonio Botanical Garden Announces Public Programming

+ Media Invited for Sneak Peek on May 1

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, Huntopia: Bunnies, Birds, & Butterflies will make its public debut at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. This highly anticipated world-premiere features the whimsical work of renowned American artist, Hunt Slonem. Years in the making, the brand-new exhibition celebrates Slonem's lifelong dream to create an immersive outdoor art experience using his signature animal muses to celebrate his love of nature. Slonem's 17 large-scale multi-media installations will be showcased in a stunning outdoor exhibition, arranged throughout The Garden's 38-acre setting.

Opening Week Media Events *To RSVP, please reach out to media contacts below by Monday, April 29

Years in the making, this new exhibition celebrates Hunt Slonem's lifelong dream of a curated art and garden experience. Post this

Tuesday, April 30 ; 5-7:30pm – Media Reception and Preview with Hunt Slonem

; – Media Reception and Preview with Hunt Slonem Wednesday, May 1 ; 5-7:30pm – VIP Reception and Preview with Hunt Slonem

; – VIP Reception and Preview with Hunt Slonem Additional media interview opportunities: Tuesday, April 30 from 10-11am ; and Wednesday, May 1 from 10am-12pm

The exhibition will be officially open to the public starting May 4. Alongside the Huntopia exhibition, the Garden will host a series of unique events and programs for the community, starting with the opening day celebration on Saturday, May 4 from 10am-2pm; learn more.

The Garden will run public programming for interactive and engaging experiences throughout the duration of the exhibition, which ends November 3, 2024. Programming and special events include: Forest Bathing, Gardening Classes, Family Nature Hikes, Garden Tours, Family Garden Adventures, Storytime, Tree Workshops, Sustainable Gardening Tours, Meditation in the Garden, Garden Nights, and much more. For The Garden's full event calendar, click here.

For more details and ticket information, visit sabot.org/huntopia. For press images and graphics, click here.

To RSVP for a media event or to interview Hunt Slonem, please contact Sienna Spencer-Markles or Erin Peterson by Monday, April 29. (see media contact info below.)

About Hunt Slonem

Ever inspired by nature, and his beloved pet birds, Slonem is renowned for his distinct neo-expressionist style and is best known for his series of bunnies, butterflies, and tropical birds as well as his large-scale sculptures and restorations of forgotten historic homes. Since 1977, Slonem has had more than 350 exhibitions at prestigious galleries and museums internationally and his work is in over eighty museum collections worldwide, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. The recipient of many honors throughout his career, Slonem has been awarded the MacDowell Fellowship on three separate occasions, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Russian Academy of Art Medal of Merit. The artist resides in New York City. Learn more at huntslonem.com.

About the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The mission of the San Antonio Botanical Garden is enriching lives through plants and nature. The San Antonio Botanical Garden features 38 acres of nature spaces located deep in the heart of San Antonio. Daily admission to the San Antonio Botanical For more information, visit sabot.org or call 210.536.1400.

Media Contacts

Sienna Spencer-Markles, Public Relations Consultant for Huntopia

818-281-7416 | [email protected]

Erin Peterson, Director of Marketing for Huntopia

206-605-6217 | [email protected]

SOURCE Huntopia