Hunter + Esquire Adds Art Massolo to Leadership Team

"In working with Art for executive recruiting, I experienced firsthand his passion for helping connect companies and people," said Hunter + Esquire Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Passman. "Art is an entrepreneur and trailblazer who has built businesses and brands in regulated industries. The expertise he brings to Hunter + Esquire in working with companies who want to build long term success in cannabis was a win-win."

Massolo held extensive roles in CPG, wine, food, and beverage industries before entering the cannabis space in 2018. He served as Chief Business Development Officer at Mile High Labs building relationships with CPG companies for the global CBD manufacturer, and establishing distribution and retail partnerships. Massolo has consulted on strategy, recruitment and business development for startups and medium-sized companies in emerging fields his entire career.

Starting his career in the wine industry, Massolo founded the Cono Sur brand in Chile and Trivento in Argentina growing both brands into high volume sales throughout the world. Massolo and his partners developed the world's first business-to-business wine website before merging with WX Brands to source alcoholic beverages, create private labels and establish distribution channels worldwide.

"The challenges for businesses in cannabis are like the growing pains of every startup I've worked with," said Massolo. "The goal is to be a trusted partner that helps elevate businesses to build out the industry. I am excited to join the like-minded partners at Hunter + Esquire to help cannabis companies put the right global strategies and management teams together to benefit humanity with this amazing plant."

H+E is a full-service firm with a range of consulting services including:

Retained Executive Search

Leadership Assessment and Planning

Human Resources Training

Board Development and Recruiting

Strategy and Business Development

The agency works with clients in medical and adult-use cannabis, CBD and hemp including growers, operators, processors, extractors, wholesalers, CPG companies entering the cannabis space and ancillary companies serving the industry.

Hunter + Esquire was founded in 2017 by Passman, who spent 18 years in executive search in MedTech, Pharma and CPG, and his wife, Jessica Passman, an attorney with general counsel and chief operating experience in beauty, healthcare and startups. The duo recognized the need for executive search resources in cannabis after hearing from colleagues there was a gap in the industry.

About Hunter + Esquire

Hunter + Esquire is a retained executive search and consultancy firm focused on the cannabis industry. The experienced recruiting team helps cannabis companies hire and retain qualified executive leadership. H+E also provides leadership coaching and business strategy consulting. For more info, visit hunteresquire.com .

SOURCE Hunter + Esquire

Related Links

https://www.hunteresquire.com

