Hunter Automotive Group Expands to Charlotte with Acquisition of Victory Chevrolet, Commits to Local Community Investment

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Automotive Group, a family-owned business established in 1940, today announced its expansion into the Charlotte market with the acquisition of Victory Chevrolet. This move establishes Hunter Automotive Group's presence in a dynamic new region.

For more than 80 years, Hunter Automotive Group has built its reputation on a dedication to transparent business practices, continuous employee development, and proactive community support. The group's established dealerships include Hunter Subaru, Hunter Hyundai, and Hunter Volvo.

"Charlotte is a key market for our strategic growth," said David Hunter, Owner & G.M. "We are focused on expanding our successful operating model into this new area while continuing our long tradition of community involvement. We are proud to welcome the Victory Chevrolet team into the Hunter family and look forward to serving the Charlotte community."

Hunter Automotive Group's commitment to the community is formalized through its long-standing initiative, the Hometown Promise. This program strategically supports local nonprofits and organizations dedicated to causes such as food security, education, and community wellness. Extending this commitment to Charlotte is a foundational element of the expansion strategy.

For current Victory Chevrolet customers, the transition will be seamless. Customers can expect the same high level of service, now supported by Hunter Automotive Group's culture of integrity and customer-centric operations.

About Hunter Automotive Group

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Hendersonville, N.C., Hunter Automotive Group is a family-owned, full-service automotive organization operating Hunter Power Sports, 1st Choice Auto Centers, Hunter Subaru, Hunter Hyundai, and Hunter Volvo. Guided by a mission to improve the quality of life for its employees, customers, and community, the group is committed to integrity, continuous improvement, and building lasting relationships in every market it serves.

