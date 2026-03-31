Hunter Communications Completes Acquisition by Oak Hill Capital to Accelerate Fiber Expansion Across Oregon

Investment Fuels Rapid Network Buildout in Salem and Key Growth Markets, Expanding Access to Affordable, High-Speed Internet

MEDFORD, Ore., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Communications ("Hunter" or "the Company"), Oregon's largest privately owned fiber-optic internet provider, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition by Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"), a thematic, middle-market private equity firm.

As part of this new partnership, Hunter expects to accelerate the expansion of its 100% fiber network to serve more homes, businesses, and enterprise customers across Oregon and Northern California, supported by significant capital from Oak Hill. The Company plans to grow in both existing and new markets, including Salem, Eugene, and southern Oregon. Hunter will also continue delivering its commercial and enterprise services, including dedicated fiber connectivity and hosted voice solutions.

"Access to fast, reliable, affordable, and safe internet is more important than ever," said Michael Wynschenk, CEO of Hunter Communications. "Partnering with Oak Hill allows us to build on our momentum, expand our network faster, and reach more communities—while continuing to deliver high-quality service at a fair price. It's why our Google score is 4.8 out of 5, among the highest of internet service providers."

"Hunter has a strong track record of delivering high-quality fiber services across Oregon," said Jeff Butler, Principal at Oak Hill. "We look forward to supporting Michael and the team as they expand access to reliable, high-speed internet to more communities."

Salem is a key focus as Hunter increases investment in Oregon's capital city, with construction already underway to expand fiber access for residential, commercial, and government customers. Additional buildouts across Oregon and Northern California are expected to deliver multi-gig symmetrical speeds, low latency, and high reliability to support both everyday connectivity and enterprise-level needs.

The expanded network should introduce enhanced multi-gig services, with symmetrical speeds up to 8 Gbps in select markets, supporting growing demand for high-performance connectivity. As deployment accelerates, Hunter expects to create new jobs across the state, supporting roles in construction, network operations, and customer service, while expanding access to critical digital infrastructure.

Headquartered in Medford, Oregon, Hunter serves nearly 35,000 customers across communities including Medford, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, Eugene, Salem, McMinnville, and parts of Northern California, and employs over 260 people statewide. Hunter is also an active member of the community, participating in the Oregon Lifeline Program and offering discounts for veterans, military families, and K–12 teachers.

About Hunter Communications

Hunter Communications is headquartered in Medford, Oregon, where the company has established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. With multi-gig speeds, no data caps, competitive pricing, and customer service representatives who genuinely care, Hunter's 3,000-plus mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a thematic, middle-market private equity firm focused primarily on investing in resilient, defensive growth-oriented services businesses in North America. The firm takes a systematic approach to identifying and building enduring franchises aligned with high conviction themes in (i) digital infrastructure; (ii) financial services; and (iii) essential services. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Menlo Park and Stamford, over its ~40-year history, Oak Hill has invested in over 115 companies and has raised over $25 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

Media Contacts

Hunter Communications

Anne Tetamore

[email protected]

Oak Hill Capital

Trevor Gibbons / Alex Hinson

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Oak Hill Capital