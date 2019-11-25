Hunter Fan Company Announces Latest Endeavor with Brand New Lighting Collection

For more than 130 years Hunter has created the fans that consumers desired, from the traditional to the contemporary. As finishes changed and preferences continued to evolve, Hunter noticed how eager their customers were to find fixtures that matched their personal style and their existing fixtures and recognized that they could be a part of the conversation. The unparalleled quality and unique design that Hunter instills in each ceiling fan was then translated into a line of beautiful lighting fixtures – from chandeliers, to flush mounts and pendants. This new evolution is yet another differentiating factor between Hunter and the rest of the ceiling fan world.

"As more customers became excited about our most popular design-focused fans, we wanted to provide a solution to some of their decorating challenges. Finding a fixture that would match their home and their fan, which we see as a statement piece, was one of them," said Hunter CEO, John Alexander. "By creating designs that complement some of those models, we make the customer's shopping experience even simpler. They will receive the quality and craftsmanship that they expect and enjoy out of their fans, now with their new lighting."

With 14 designs in the collection, there is a style for each and every space within your home. Some of the brands popular models, like the Devon Park and Hepburn will now have complementary fixtures that mirror their most talked about characteristics, including ball jar lighting, brass finishes and matte body color finishes. Some entirely new designs, like the Hartland, feature seeded glass while the Astwood collection showcases lantern-style chandeliers, pendants and flush mounts with both a feminine and masculine touch. Each design was created with the consumer in mind and provides an affordable option to complement any home. Homeowners can now feature both a Hunter ceiling fan and Hunter lighting within any room of their home, helping to solidify what makes Hunter the trailblazing brand that it is today.

To learn more about Hunter's newest lighting collection and purchase your very own piece today, visit HunterFan.com.

About Hunter Fan Company

Keeping homes 'Quietly Cool since 1886', Hunter Fan Company is the world's original ceiling fan manufacturer. As the #1 most installed ceiling fan for over 130 years, Hunter continues to provide a deep heritage of performance, comfort and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace-of-mind and ultimately more control over their home environment. The Memphis-based brand offers an array of beautiful and thoughtfully crafted designs, from rustic and contemporary to classic and retro statement pieces. In addition, the brand has recently debuted a variety of proprietary technologies, truly differentiating the brand within the industry – from their exclusive line of WiFi®-enabled SIMPLEconnect® fans, which are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to the brand's SureSpeed® Guarantee which sets the standard for optimum airflow performance. As an industry-leader, Hunter's cutting-edge design and quality craftsmanship continues to bring unmatched performance into every space. Hunter ceiling fans are available on Hunterfan.com, as well as in lighting showrooms, home centers and online retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit HunterFan.com, and connect with Hunter Fan Company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Olivia Abbazia

the / zimmerman / agency

oabbazia@zimmerman.com

(850) 668-2222

SOURCE Hunter Fan Company

Related Links

https://www.hunterfan.com

