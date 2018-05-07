Hunter Industries Announces Two Training Certificates for Lighting and Irrigation Contractors

The Hydrawise Specialist program helps new and existing users learn how to configure controllers that are equipped with our industry-leading Hydrawise cloud-based irrigation management platform. The program teaches participants how to set up the hardware, navigate through the software, use the helpful features found in the Contractor Portal, and — most importantly — convert a standard installation into an exciting new business opportunity.

The FX Luminaire Lighting Design program provides contractors who are entering the lighting market with general guidelines and strategies for designing a successful lighting project. Courses include Lighting Pathways, Down Lighting Techniques, Lighting Trees, and Lighting Outdoor Kitchens, Arbors, and Pavilions, among others.

These programs continue our legacy of providing customers with the strongest, most comprehensive training opportunities in the industry. Participants receive a certificate upon completion of each program. There is no cost for participation, and both programs can be accessed through the Hunter Online Training website.

About Hunter Industries

Hunter Industries is a global manufacturer of products for the irrigation, landscape lighting, custom manufacturing, and dispensing technology sectors. Founded in 1981, the family-owned company offers more than 1,000 products, including a complete spectrum of water-efficient solutions for residential, commercial, golf course, and agricultural irrigation systems. Hunter's core mission will always remain the same: to deliver valued products and services, grow the company conscientiously, and remain true to the culture that make its employees proud to work at Hunter.

Media Contact

Phil Robisch

Product Training Manager

Philip.Robisch@hunterindustries.com

(760) 591-7146

