HUNTER JONES JOINS TEAM LAIRD AS AN ATHLETIC AMBASSADOR

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIRD Apparel, the high-performance activewear and lifestyle brand founded by legendary big wave surfer Laird Hamilton, is excited to announce that professional surfer and filmmaker, Hunter Jones, has joined its team as a Brand Spokesperson and Athletic Ambassador.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Hunter honed his craft at El Porto in Manhattan Beach. Growing up skateboarding, Hunter caught his first wave at age 10 and knew he had found his calling. Since then, Hunter has been a local fixture at El Porto – where, as any local knows, the waves are less reliable than other breaks, so, they require a certain level of persistence and determination. A prepared and confident surfer, Hunter can take an average to below average El Porto wave and look like he's riding Rincon, Lowers or another classic Southern California break. So, when he does make a guest appearance on a high-octane wave at Lowers, he knows what to do with it and he proves that perseverance pays off. The tenacity to get in the water every day, regardless of conditions, has prepared Hunter to excel on any type of wave.

In addition to his standing as an accomplished surfer, Hunter is also a talented filmmaker and vocal environmentalist. Weaving together his love of surfing, his passion for the ocean and his gift for storytelling, Hunter is a dynamic and enthralling surfer who is just beginning to maximize his talents both in and out of the water.

"I am beyond stoked to join the LAIRD team! It's a privilege to be associated with such an incredible group of athletes and a brand that is centered around the ocean and living an active lifestyle. As someone who grew up watching surf documentaries, it's a dream to be associated with a company that was created by legendary waterman, Laird Hamilton. Laird's contributions to the world of surfing are undeniable, and I am humbled to be able to represent his brand and carry on his legacy in my own way. For me, surfing is one of the ways that I can make change in the world and connect with the most people. I hope to inspire the next generation of surfers to dream without limits. Much love, Hunter."

"Grit and discipline are at the core of Laird's ethos. Since the first time I met Hunter, I have never seen him without a smile on his face and I have never been to the beach and not seen Hunter out – no matter the conditions, he trains and stays mentally prepared for whatever circumstances are thrown his way. I admire his dedication to the ocean, to his craft, to his close-knit group of friends and to all his creative endeavors. I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hunter to Team Laird and look forward to supporting his continued growth as an athlete and as a creative force in Los Angeles." – Jennifer Arrache, CEO, Laird Apparel.

Hunter Jones officially joins the Laird Apparel team February 2023. Learn more about Hunter here.

