Hunter Muller: HMG Strategy is Honored to Receive Top Ranking from HPE for its World-Class HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summits and Conferences for CIOs and Technology Leaders

"This is our second consecutive year for receiving high-level recognition on Enterprise.nxt's popular and respected list of top leadership events for IT leaders and executives," says Hunter Muller, Founder, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, a global leader in executive thought leadership, independent research and executive career acceleration. "We are honored and pleased to be cited as a leader among the top conferences for IT professionals. This reaffirms and reinforces our position as a primary resource of innovative executive thought leadership for senior technology leaders and executives worldwide."

HMG Strategy's Executive Leadership Summits enable and empower CIOs, CISOs, and other technology executives to discover cutting-edge approaches to reinvent and reimagine the modern enterprise to drive a culture of genius for success; to lead courageously into the C-suite and board in a customer-centric enterprise; accelerate your professional brand and up-level your professional network; and absorb the ongoing digital dialogue around innovative business models and prototypes.

Muller recently announced the schedule of HMG Strategy CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Summits for the first half of 2018, which includes Executive Leadership Summits in New York; Phoenix; Charlotte; Menlo Park, CA; Dallas; San Francisco; Iselin, NJ; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; Toronto, and Detroit. For the full 2018 schedule, please visit HMG Strategy.

"Our 2018 schedule is the most aggressive and ambitious program in our 10-year history. We are genuinely proud of our achievements and our unmatched ability to produce world-class peer-to-peer summits that offer unparalleled value and truly global networking opportunities for over 300,000 top-tier technology leaders in our network," says Muller.

"HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summits provide essential roadmaps for transformational change in a time of unprecedented disruption and upheaval," says Muller. "HMG Strategy's world-class digital platform and Resource Center extend these discussions on the top leadership and technology trends shared by members of the HMG network and for members of our exclusive peer-to-peer CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Advisory Services (CELA) and CELA Executive Decision Support (EDS) services, resulting in more than 1 million digital impressions each week. Visionary executive leadership is absolutely critical to business innovation, growth and success, which is one of the reasons we're so pleased to be ranked highly in the Enterprise.nxt list of top CIO summits two years in a two."

HMG Strategy's research team recently published its 2018 Leadership and Technology Research Agendas, which are focused on the leadership strategies and emerging technologies that are reshaping the future of business, including artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), blockchain, cloud, and cybersecurity technologies. For additional insights, HMG Strategy's 2018 Research Agendas can be viewed here.

Throughout his career, Hunter Muller has been a trusted source of advice for C-suite and senior-level executives across multiple industry verticals.

Muller also guides and directs a full-time research team that produces custom research reports, newsletters, blogs, executive reports, research articles, white papers and videos.

HMG Strategy is home to the world's strongest independent executive leadership network. In addition to its value as a career accelerator, the network creates an independent base of knowledge and information that is both unique and unparalleled.

