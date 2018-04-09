"As I've written previously, I'm extremely bullish on tech," said Muller. "Let's face it: the fundamentals are great and there's no ceiling on how high tech will go. Most of the major tech stocks had a rough week, but I predict they will recover and grow. Tech is the beating heart of our global economy, and I am highly optimistic over the long term."

Muller shared these and other insights in his latest blog post, Hunter Muller Predicts: Markets Will Soon Move Up or Sideways; Steep Innovation Curve Will Drive Decades of Strong Global Economic Growth. "From my perspective, defense and construction are the other sectors to watch. I have a feeling they will drive major gains in the market. Defense stocks such as General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have traditionally been good bets in turbulent times, and I'm assuming construction will have its own bull run when President Trump's infrastructure plan kicks into high gear."

Meanwhile, digital transformation activities – including the role of the Internet of Things (IoT) – is beginning to have an enormous impact on companies' operations and business models going forward. These developments will continue to have a positive carry-over effect on the global economy.

"A growing volume of infrastructure is smart," says Muller. "We have smart office buildings, smart stadiums, smart homes, smart roads, smart street lights, smart parking spaces, smart cities and smart nations. You can no longer separate infrastructure and digital information technology – they are now completely intertwined and enmeshed."

