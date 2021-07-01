Hunter Strategy Achieves CMMC Registered Provider Organization Accreditation

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, a premier Cyber Risk and DevSecOps firm announced their recognition today as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) for the Cyber Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program. Achievement of RPO Status enables Hunter to assist organizations seeking certification prepare to undergo the formal CMMC assessment.

Introduced in January 2020 by the Department of Defense, the frequently controversial CMMC framework serves as a series of standards and cybersecurity baseline requirements for the more than 300,000 contractors and vendors that store, process, or transmit Federal Contract Information (FCI) or Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

While CMMC compliance may still be complicated and political, the interim rule requires that contractors must now demonstrate their cyber posture and compliance across five maturity levels and 17 domains. In the capacity of an RPO, Hunter's Virtual Information Security Officers (v-ISOs ) offer expansive technical expertise – along with tactical implementation guidance to optimize security operations. Offerings include:

DFARS Compliance Review

CMMC Readiness Assessment and Gap Analysis

CMMC Maturity Level 1, 2 & 3 Evidence Documentation

System Security Plans (SSP) & Plans of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms)

Product & System Integrity Testing

Manage ongoing CMMC compliance

"Given the gravity of our nation's recent and persistent cyber attacks, cyber hygiene is more important now than ever. We are pleased to be distinguished as an RPO to help organizations seeking CMMC certification at any level" said Jessica Sweet, Vice President of Cyber Risk and Principal Consultant at Hunter Strategy. "Attainment of RPO status reaffirms Hunter's commitment towards DoD's long term vision of to delivering cyber optimization and supply chain security to the Defense Mission."

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

