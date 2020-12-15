Hunter Strategy Announces ISO 27001 Certification

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy , a boutique IT consulting services firm that specializes in providing Cloud Software Factory, DevOps, and Cybersecurity focused solutions, announced that it has become ISO 27001 certified.

The ISO 27001 certification is the only internationally recognizable information security standard. Achieving this distinction demonstrates that Hunter Strategy has invested in its people, processes, and technology to ensure the privacy, integrity, and availability of all its corporate and customer data. Hunter Strategy used best practices gleaned over many years of Government and Commercial customer support to implement systemized controls that limit known risks to company and customer assets .

To achieve ISO 27001, Hunter Strategy underwent an extensive audit of the company's information security posture. Leveraging Hunter Strategy's mature corporate IT Security Program in conjunction with expertise in NIST 800-53 and NIST 800-171, allowed for rapid adoption of ISO 27001 quality and excellence in security standards.

"This is an important milestone for our company. The commitment shown by our team throughout the certification process shows our dedication to ensuring a high standard of information security," said Hunter Strategy Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Belanga.

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified business that offers strategic Cloud Software Factory, DevOps, and Cybersecurity solutions to Government agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net .

