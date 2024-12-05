Hunter Strategy Appoints Monique Williams to Lead Federal Project Management Office

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, a leading provider of cybersecurity and technology solutions, has announced the appointment of Monique F. Williams, PMP, as Director of its Federal Project Management Office (PMO). This strategic hire strengthens Hunter Strategy's capability to deliver complex technology programs across federal agencies.

The Federal PMO plays a crucial role in ensuring the successful execution of government contracts by implementing standardized project management methodologies, maintaining regulatory compliance, and optimizing resource allocation across multiple federal programs. This office is essential for Hunter Strategy's continued growth in the federal sector, providing the framework for consistent delivery of high-quality services to government clients.

Williams brings 15 years of federal IT project management experience, including significant roles at the U.S. Navy, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), and U.S. Coast Guard. Her expertise spans acquisition program management, cybersecurity protocols, and agile portfolio management. Most recently at Booz Allen Hamilton, she managed portfolios of over 20 active projects for the U.S. Navy, demonstrating her ability to handle complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives.

"Monique's appointment represents a significant milestone for Hunter Strategy," said Matt Triner, CEO of Hunter Strategy. "Her extensive experience in federal acquisition, cybersecurity program management, and her track record of successful project delivery across multiple defense agencies aligns perfectly with our mission. Her leadership of our Federal PMO will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions while maintaining the highest standards of program execution for our government clients."

Williams brings valuable certifications including PMP, SAFe Agilist, and ITIL v3. Her expertise in Risk Management Framework (RMF), FISMA compliance, and federal acquisition processes will be instrumental in strengthening Hunter Strategy's federal program delivery capabilities.

In her new role, Williams will oversee the standardization of project management practices, ensure compliance with federal regulations, and lead strategic initiatives to enhance program delivery efficiency. Her appointment underscores Hunter Strategy's commitment to excellence in federal service delivery and strategic growth in the government sector.

About Hunter Strategy:

Hunter Strategy provides innovative technology and cybersecurity solutions for government and commercial clients, specializing in managed security services, cloud solutions, and advanced technology research.

