Hunter Strategy Awarded Cloud Modernization and Security Contract for VA Medical Center

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, specialists in deploying secure & efficient software solutions into accredited environments, was recently awarded a prime contract with the US Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA), Contract Number 36C24521P0434, to support the Health Information Gateway and Exchange (HINGE) program. The Hunter team will support the VA in conjunction with a team from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) with the goal of improving the quality of care that VA oncology patients receive.



The VA's network of hospitals is vast and heterogeneous in terms of treatment planning and electronic medical record (EMR) systems, making it challenging to comprehensively assess quality of care that patients receive. Hunter's role is to complement the oncology & medical IT experts at VCU by applying software development best practices, guiding the roll-out of automated CI/CD pipelines and integrating Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies in a secure fashion.



"We're incredibly excited for the opportunity to team up with VCU to help patients who are undergoing such a difficult journey," said Jeff Segal, Chief Technology Officer of Hunter Strategy. "We believe that this partnership allows us to bring our significant experience with AWS GovCloud to bear in service of a deeply meaningful mission."

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified business that offers strategic Cloud Software Factory, DevOps, and Cybersecurity solutions to Government agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

