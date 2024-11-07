Hunter Strategy Marks Third Year as AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, a HUBZone-certified small business specializing in cloud software development and cybersecurity solutions, celebrates its third anniversary as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner. This milestone underscores Hunter Strategy's commitment to delivering innovative, secure cloud solutions for federal government agencies.

The AWS Advanced Tier designation recognizes partners who demonstrate extensive expertise in AWS cloud architecture, consistently deliver successful customer outcomes, and maintain a strong bench of certified AWS technical professionals. Over the past three years, Hunter Strategy has leveraged this partnership to transform federal IT systems through cloud-native solutions built on API-first architecture and secure-by-design principles.

"Our three-year journey as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner has been transformative for both our company and our federal clients," said Jeff Segal, Chief Technology Officer at Hunter Strategy. "By combining our security-first approach with AWS's powerful cloud capabilities, we've helped agencies like DCSA, DISA, and OUSD A&S modernize their infrastructure while maintaining the highest security standards. This partnership has enabled us to build innovative solutions that scale efficiently, reduce costs, and enhance mission effectiveness across the federal landscape."

Hunter Strategy's AWS practice has achieved several significant milestones, including:

Successfully migrating mission-critical applications to AWS GovCloud Implementing complex provisioning fabric in AWS for classified environments Developing first ever Impact Level 5 cloud-native applications using AWS's latest serverless technologies Building secure CI/CD pipelines for rapid software delivery Achieving numerous AWS competencies and certifications Established secure connection to DISA BCAP without a third-party firewall, leveraging Transit Gateway and AWS Network Firewall instead.

The company's cloud expertise spans multiple federal agencies, with successful implementations at the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Looking ahead, Hunter Strategy plans to expand its AWS capabilities, focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced security solutions for government clients.

About Hunter Strategy: Hunter Strategy is a HUBZone-certified small business specializing in cloud software development and cybersecurity solutions. With a DCSA adjudicated facility clearance and proven expertise in AWS technologies, Hunter Strategy creates secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies using API-first architecture and secure-by-design principles.

For more information about Hunter Strategy and Hunter Labs, please visit hunterstrategy.net

SOURCE Hunter Strategy