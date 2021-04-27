Hunter Street and Healy Capital Acquire Dental Support Organization Platform Kirkpatrick Dental Group

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners ("Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Healy Capital Partners to acquire Kirkpatrick Dental Group, a growing dentistry platform with multiple practices in Tennessee and Georgia. Hunter Street and Healy Capital Partners will work closely with the company's management team to evaluate opportunities to build the platform across the Southeast region.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Jason Kirkpatrick, the Kirkpatrick Dental Group is a Dental Support Organization ("DSO") platform that currently owns and operates eight locations. Dental practices that are a part of the company benefit from cheaper cost of equipment from suppliers as well as centralized HR recruiting and financial reporting. The dental group offers a range of services, including fillings, cleanings, restorative implants, surgeries, and cosmetic services such as teeth whitening.

"Kirkpatrick Dental Group is poised for long-term growth, benefiting from rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing popularity of DSOs, and technological advances in healthcare operations," said Andrew Platt, Partner at Hunter Street. "With over 8,000 dentists in Tennessee and Georgia, the company has significant expansion prospects in the region."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Hunter Street team and pursue a growth strategy for Kirkpatrick Dental Group that encompasses acquisitions, economies of scale, and meeting growth in patient demand," said Michael Healy, CEO of Healy Capital Partners. "By developing market leading capabilities in dental practice management and insurance compliance, the platform will draw interest from a range of independent dentistry practices."

"Our team is pleased to work alongside Mike and Healy Capital Partners on another well positioned investment within the healthcare space," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street. "We continue to have a strong partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with Jason and the Kirkpatrick Dental Group to capitalize on their strong growth prospects."

"We are excited by the partnership with Hunter Street and Healy Capital Partners, which will allow our platform to realize its vision of growth in the Southeast and beyond," said Dr. Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of Kirkpatrick Dental Group. "We look forward to benefiting from their financial and operational expertise as we scale and look to meet the needs of patients."

Peakstone served as exclusive financial advisor to Kirkpatrick Dental Group for the transaction.

ABOUT HUNTER STREET PARTNERS

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com

ABOUT HEALY CAPITAL PARTNERS

Healy Capital Partners is a Minneapolis-based private investment firm based focused on partnering with closely held and family-owned companies, where the firm can be a value-add investor. We seek out investments in lower middle market companies in which we can establish a truly collaborative partnership with all constituents to accelerate growth. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for more traditional private equity funds. Learn more about Healy Capital Partners at www.healy-capital.com.

