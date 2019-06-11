Hunter Street Invests with Leading Provider of Housing and Services for Individuals with Disabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners ("Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Bridges MN ("Bridges") , one of Minnesota's leading providers of services and housing options to individuals with disabilities. Hunter Street has committed to purchase single- and multi-family residential properties to fit the needs of Bridges' growing client base. Bridges is the first partner of many in Hunter Street's efforts to continue down the path of social enterprise within the disability industry.

Founded in 2015, Bridges helps individuals with disabilities achieve goals that will empower them to live their most independent life. Bridges has a successful track record of supporting those with complex needs move out of institutions and into more independent settings.

"Partnering with Hunter Street enables us to improve the lives of many more people. The biggest hurdle we currently face is finding affordable and appropriate housing. With Hunter Street's goal to help us continue our mission, we will be able to ensure the services and care we provide clients continues to grow," said Blake Elliott, Bridges Co-Founder and VP of Disability Services.

"With state-operated hospitals declining in favor of home and community-based services, the team at Bridges has been at the forefront of changing families' lives," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street. "We are very excited to be partnering with Bridges to provide a solution that will allow them to provide more housing to serve more people. We think our partnership with Bridges positions us to partner with providers in Minnesota and other states as well."

About Hunter Street Partners

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com.

