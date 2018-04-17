Hunter Street Partners Adds Three Executives to Inaugural Advisory Board

The Advisory Board members include:

Steve Adams , Senior Distinguished Fellow at University of St. Thomas School of Law and Former Partner & General Counsel, Wayzata Investment Partners

, Senior Distinguished Fellow at School of Law and Former Partner & General Counsel, Wayzata Investment Partners Van Zandt Hawn , Managing Director, Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison , Inc.

, Managing Director, Goldner Hawn Johnson & , Inc. Jeff Stolt , Former Partner & CFO, Pine River Capital Management

"We're thrilled to welcome such a well regarded and accomplished set of business leaders who are excited about the Hunter Street story and have a vested interest in our success," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street. "We will look to our newly formed Advisory Board to provide valuable input and advice as we implement our platform and grow."

"Our Advisory Board members will offer an independent and thoughtful perspective that will complement the deep talent on the Hunter Street team," said Andrew Platt, Partner of Hunter Street. "We will benefit from their wisdom and experience as we scale our business over the long term."

Advisory Board Biographies

Steve Adams

Mr. Adams currently is a Senior Distinguished Fellow at the University of St. Thomas School of Law where he teaches courses in Mergers and Acquisitions as well as Financial Markets.

He was formerly a founding Partner and General Counsel at Wayzata Investment Partners. Joining Wayzata in 2004, Mr. Adams was responsible for legal affairs and managing, structuring, and negotiating numerous investments in the shipping, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors. From 1997 to 2004, Mr. Adams was an Investment Principal with the predecessor business to Wayzata, which was part of Cargill Financial Services Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Adams was a Senior Attorney in the Law Department of Cargill since 1992 and worked as an Associate at Dorsey & Whitney in Minneapolis from 1989 to 1992.

Mr. Adams is a member of the Board of Directors of VitaHEAT Medical, LLC and was the Chairman of the Board at Arrow Sheds LLC in Wayne, New Jersey and at Special Devices, Inc. in Mesa, Arizona. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Lutheran Social Services Foundation of Minnesota and Chairman of the Foundation Investment Committee.

Mr. Adams received a JD from Stanford University and an MA in Communications and BA in Psychology from University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Van Zandt Hawn

Mr. Hawn serves as a Managing Director and was a Founder at Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison, Inc.

Since joining at the firm's founding in 1989, Mr. Hawn has been leading or co-leading investments, serving on the boards of directors of portfolio companies, and working with portfolio company management teams. From 1979 to 1989, Mr. Hawn was a Managing Director in the Corporate Finance department of Piper Jaffray where he supervised equity underwriting and the corporate finance practice, including equity and debt offerings, private placements, and mergers and acquisitions. From 1971 to 1979, Mr. Hawn was an Associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York and Paris, concentrating on securities, banking, and corporate law.

Mr. Hawn has been on the board of a number of corporations, including: Regis Corp, Lancaster Laboratories, Inc., Transport America, Inc., Universal Turbine Parts, and Vitality Food Service.

Mr. Hawn received an LLB from the University of Virginia Law School and an AB from Williams College.

Jeff Stolt

Mr. Stolt is a former Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Pine River Capital Management.

Mr. Stolt joined Pine River in 2002 at its founding and managed the accounting and operations functions until 2016, as the firm grew from $5MM to $16.8B in AUM. Mr. Stolt was admitted to the partnership in 2006. Prior to joining Pine River, Mr. Stolt was the Controller at EBF & Associates from 1997 to 2002. In this role, he oversaw the preparation of all fund accounting statements, managed the offshore administrator relationship, managed the audit process, and was responsible for tax planning and reporting. Mr. Stolt began employment with EBF in 1989 and prior to that was an accountant in Cargill's Financial Markets Department from 1986 until 1989.

Mr. Stolt received a BS in Accounting and Finance from Minnesota State University.

About Hunter Street Partners

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com.

