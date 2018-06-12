Hunter Street Partners and Mana Investments Complete Acquisition of Sunset Office Plaza in California

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners ("Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, has announced today the completed acquisition of Sunset Office Plaza in Livermore, California. The office park consists of 10 single-story vacant office buildings on 13.5 acres of land and totals 78,747 square feet of office space.
The real estate acquisition, which represents Hunter Street's first investment since launching in January 2018, was completed through a partnership with Mana Investments, a California-based real estate investment firm.
"We are excited to announce this acquisition as it highlights what we are looking for in investment opportunities, specifically a dislocated asset in an attractive submarket alongside a strong operating partner," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street.
"The investment is representative of the smaller, off-the-run opportunities in our pipeline across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance," added Andrew Platt, Partner at Hunter Street.
Orville Power, Managing Partner at Mana Investments, stated, "Partnering with Hunter Street provided value beyond capital that was critical in the execution of the investment."
About Hunter Street Partners
Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com.
About Mana Investments
Mana Investments is an alternative investment firm with a focus on value-add investments in the real estate sector throughout the western United States. For more information, visit www.manainv.com.
Investor Contact
Peter Hommeyer
phommeyer@hunterst.com
Operating Partner Contact
Andrew Platt
aplatt@hunterst.com
Media Contact
Shree Dhond/ Zach Kouwe
Dukas Linden Public Relations
hunterst@dlpr.com
212.704.7385
