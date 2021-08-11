Hunter Street Partners Names Former General Mills CIO and Treasurer Marie Pillai as a Senior Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners ("Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce that Marie Pillai has joined Hunter Street Partners as a Senior Advisor. Ms. Pillai, who most recently served as General Mills' Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer before retiring in 2019, is a valuable addition to the firm's expanded Senior Advisor team, which provides guidance and insights to further the growth of Hunter Street.

Ms. Pillai has had a distinguished career over three decades managing multibillion-dollar investment portfolios and leading financial and operational teams at Fortune 500 companies. During her time at General Mills, she oversaw a well-diversified portfolio encompassing overfunded pension, 401k, healthcare and foundation assets. Prior to that, Ms. Pillai was Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Siemens, managing and overseeing all aspects of their pension and 401(k) plan assets. She began her career at Procter & Gamble, taking leadership roles across category management, international operations, systems, brands, manufacturing and global retirement plan asset management during her 16-year tenure.

"We're excited to have a proven leader of Marie's caliber join our firm as Senior Advisor, and we look forward to her input and insights as we continue to build a leading alternative investment management firm," said Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street. "Her expertise in overseeing institutional portfolios will complement the ongoing guidance we receive from the existing members of our Senior Advisor team, particularly as we continue to build out our portfolio and team to deliver differentiated investment exposures to LPs."

Hunter Street's Senior Advisor team provides guidance to the firm on its investment strategy, internal operations, business development, and transactions.

Other Senior Advisor team members include:

Steve Adams , Senior Distinguished Fellow at University of St. Thomas School of Law and Former Partner & General Counsel, Wayzata Investment Partners

, Senior Distinguished Fellow at School of Law and Former Partner & General Counsel, Wayzata Investment Partners Van Zandt Hawn , Former Managing Director and Founder, Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison , Inc.

, Former Managing Director and Founder, Goldner Hawn Johnson & , Inc. Jeff Stolt , Former Partner & CFO, Pine River Capital Management, and

, Former Partner & CFO, Pine River Capital Management, and Justin Lepone , Former Partner and Director of Partner Relations at Greenlight Capital

Ms. Pillai serves on non-profit investment boards including the University of Minnesota, Catholic Community Foundation, the Bush Foundation, and the Archdiocese of Minneapolis & St Paul. She also served on the Board of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and chaired its Investment Committee for six years. Ms. Pillai holds a Bachelor's degree from St Xavier's College in India and an MBA from Case Western University in finance and marketing. She also earned her Master's in international economics from Temple University.

ABOUT HUNTER STREET PARTNERS

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com .

