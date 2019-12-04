Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis By Treatment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hunter syndrome treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.52 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%. High unmet needs, robust pipeline, increasing awareness about this rare disease and growing R&D activities for the development of novel therapies are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Hunter syndrome, also referred as mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), is a rare genetic disorder caused by the missing or malfunctioning iduronate-2-sulfatase enzyme. According to the data published by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, MPS II syndrome occurs in around 1 in every 100,000 to 150,000 male births.



Presently, there are no approved curative therapies for the treatment of Hunter syndrome.The available treatment options such as enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) and hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) are focused on providing symptomatic relief and management of complications associated with disease progression.



Shire plc's Elaprase (idursulfase) is the only key drug available for the treatment of Hunter syndrome worldwide, with GC Pharma's Hunterase (idursulfase beta) being approved only in South Korea.



Key players are focused on extensive R&D activities for product development and gaining approval as novel therapies.Launch of such novel therapies in the near future is expected to significantly fuel the Hunter syndrome treatment market growth.



For instance, in May 2018, REGENXBIO Inc. received the U.S. FDA's Fast Track designation for its novel drug candidate RGX-121, indicated for the disease treatment.



Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

• The enzyme replacement therapy segment has acquired the largest share in 2018, owing to the increased adoption of Elaprase and the potential approval of Hunterase worldwide

• The absence of curative therapies for MPS II creates lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market for developing new therapies

• The launch of late-stage pipeline therapies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period

• Currently, Shire Plc. is one of the leading players, supported by strong sales of their marketed drug ELAPRASE for the disease treatment

• Major players in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations for the development and commercialization of novel therapies

• In 2018, North America held a dominant position in the global market, owing to favorable reimbursement scenario, high awareness regarding rare disorders, and presence of major players

• Some of the key companies in hunter syndrome treatment market include GC Pharma, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.; RegenxBio Inc.; and Shire Plc. (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company)



