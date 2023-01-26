Hunter Warfield Collections Service Now Available on Buildium Marketplace

Industry-Leading Collection Services Accessible to More Communities Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface ®, the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for rental housing operators, today announced it will add Hunter Warfield, the company's best-in-class delinquency collections service, to Buildium Marketplace®, a suite of cloud-based property management applications. The move allows the multifamily industry easy access to industry-proven, effective third-party collections services.

Buildium Marketplace, a service of Buildium which is a RealPage company, is an all-in-one property management software platform that addresses management needs and the needs of residents. This unified system seamlessly facilitates communication between management, staff, and residents. Buildium Marketplace currently services residential properties, community associations, commercial properties, affordable housing, and student housing, providing each of these market segments with an organized and efficient system to assist in managing their respective portfolios.

"Resident Interface is excited to bring Hunter Warfield to the Buildium Marketplace, allowing an even greater number of multifamily communities to avoid write-offs, save time and recover lost revenue," said Hunter Warfield President Jeff Gartland. "Smaller communities don't always have the resources or personnel to address the issues of delinquent residents and evictions. Hunter Warfield will be able to provide these clients with an avenue to achieve their revenue recovery goals."

Hunter Warfield is part of Resident Interface's suite of four complementary products, which includes Resident Advocate®, Possession Partner® and Resident PreCollect®. Resident Interface leverages technology and talent to take the difficult and time-consuming collections process out of the hands of property managers. The company's unparalleled solutions allow clients to maximize revenues and property values by handling all aspects of collections on a cost-saving contingency basis.

Hunter Warfield has more than 35 years of experience in collections and employs compliance professionals that stay up-to-date with the latest regulations, providing clients with necessary protections. The company's trained professionals offer the highest collections success rate in the industry.

With more than three decades of maximizing property revenues through Hunter Warfield, Resident Interface offers property owners and managers a financially transformative, end-to-end delinquency management experience. Resident Interface is a comprehensive bad debt management solution that offers a single contact, responsible for the entire process from first late payment to final debt collection. The company achieves this through technological innovation, operational transparency and respectful recovery procedures. For more information, please visit www.residentinterface.com .

