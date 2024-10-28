Hunter WOLF Selected for S-MET Program Increment II Award

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global announced today the selection of the Hunter WOLF™ by the U.S. Army for the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) Increment II program. HDT is one of two proposed solutions selected through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium's (NAMC) Other Transaction Agreement. This contract is valued at $11.55M and the Hunter WOLF will be delivered to the U.S. Army for government test and evaluation.

HDT's Hunter WOLF

"We are thrilled our Hunter WOLF was selected for the S-MET Increment II award," said Kevin McSweeney, HDT Global President and CEO. "HDT's industry leadership in the development of innovative robotic solutions is more than 12 years in the making and the Hunter WOLF proves our commitment to solving complex challenges faced by our warfighters on the modern battlefield. The Hunter WOLF is a mature TRL-9 solution, that provides reliable, state-of-the-art technology, reducing the weight burden on warfighters while delivering multi-mission capability and flexibility for commanders and their formations. In many ways, the Hunter WOLF is a robotic Swiss Army knife as it is built to accommodate numerous modular mission packages."

The Hunter WOLF is a 6x6 wheeled Unmanned Ground Vehicle of exceptional transportability and mobility. Characterized by its stealth, ruggedness, ease of operation and maintenance, the Hunter WOLF boasts a robust steel frame, electric motors, and a hybrid electric drive for power, durability, stealth, efficient power export and superior mobility. The system meets the demands of the most challenging mission profiles, and it's engineered to perform consistently in extreme terrain, weather, and climates.

The Hunter WOLF's performance capabilities align perfectly with the Army's operational needs, and with a proven track record and a strong competitive position, HDT is well prepared to excel in the next phase of the competition.

"The HDT Hunter WOLF surpasses all S-MET requirements with an advanced design that is tailored for future growth," added Tom Van Doren, HDT Global CTO. "Utilizing our expertise in robotic vehicle design and manufacturing, we've presented the optimal material solution to execute crucial missions on today's complex and modern battlefield, ensuring our warfighters have the reliable support required for mission success."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is a leading manufacturer and integrator of state-of-the-art, uncrewed, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets. We design and produce robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

