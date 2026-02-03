HUNTER×HUNTER Immersive Experience "The Hunter Exam: Battle of Wits 2026" Arrives in Los Angeles

An immersive mind challenge, exclusive merchandise, and more!

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRAP, Japan's leader in immersive puzzle entertainment, brings the hit anime series HUNTER×HUNTER to life with a brand new immersive experience: The Hunter Exam: Battle of Wits 2026. Fans will soon have the chance to tackle the ultimate challenge—the legendary Hunter Exam!

The experience will be hosted at the premier entertainment venue of Round One Entertainment, and will run for a limited two-month engagement from February to April 2026.

The Hunter Exam: Battle of Wits 2026

Event Official Website: https://realescapegame.com/hunter2026/

About the Experience

This event brings the universe of HUNTER×HUNTER to life with interactive storytelling and elaborate puzzle challenges. As Hunter applicants, players will work either solo or in teams to complete their given tasks and pass the exam. Forget physical strength or prior knowledge—this exam is all about your observation skills and creative wits!

Beyond the puzzle experience, participants will also have the opportunity to purchase event-exclusive merchandise, with a unique lineup of collectibles available only at the venue. Commemorate your journey in becoming a Pro Hunter, and take home a souvenir from your adventure!

For the full details on the experience and merchandise, visit the official website below:

Event Overview

Event Period: February 20 – April 19, 2026

Venue: ROUND1 Puente Hills Mall (Los Angeles, CA)

Ticket Sales: Available now exclusively on Fever

Ticket Price: Weekday: $55

Weekend: $58

Game Details

Team Size: No Limit

Game Time Limit: 60 mins

Total Experience Time: 120 mins

Venue: Indoors

Story

"Hunter"...a title for those who pursue valuables such as hidden treasures, bounties, gourmet foods, ancient ruins, and rare beasts.



Seeking to become a Pro Hunter, you try your hand at the Hunter Exam, which is said to have a passing rate of one in several million. Those who pass earn a license allowing them access to the highest of privileges.



However, unprecedented events begin to unfold at the exam site one after another.



Seemingly impossible tasks presented by the examiner.

A clash of fierce contenders amidst a deadly mind game.

A supernatural incident brought about by a mysterious ability.

And with a sly grin on his face appears Hisoka the magician!

This grueling exam will push your abilities to the limits. Do you have what it takes to pass?

About HUNTER×HUNTER

HUNTER×HUNTER is an action-adventure story set in a world where elite "Hunters" track down rare items, treasures, and hidden wonders. The story follows Gon Freecss, a young boy who leaves his home island to find his missing father and become a professional hunter like him. To earn this prestigious title, held by only a few hundred people worldwide, he must survive the notoriously grueling "Hunter Exam." Along with his newfound friends, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, Gon passes the exam and embarks on a journey to explore the great unknown.

About SCRAP

SCRAP pioneered the live escape room concept, transforming online puzzle games into immersive, real-life experiences. Based in Tokyo, Japan, they've operated with a wide variety of event styles such as classic escape rooms, outdoor puzzle hunts, large-scale mission-based experiences, attracting over 14.9 million participants across both Japan and even reaching a global audience.

Produced by: SCRAP and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Hosted by: Antinos Management America Inc.

SOURCE SCRAP Co., Ltd.