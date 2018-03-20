Hunterdon County Resident Ken Schapiro, Founder of Condor Capital Management in Somerset, Makes Barron's Top 1,200 Investment Advisor List Again for 2018

Commenting on being selected to this prestigious list, Ken Schapiro, MBA, CFA, Founder and President of Condor Capital Management, which manages portfolios for high net worth individuals, trusts, pension plans, and corporations, said, "It's an honor to be recognized again by Barron's for our financial advisory by such a well regarded magazine. We've been fortunate to have our work on The Robo Report™, now published by our separate company BackEnd Benchmarking, as part of a Barron's cover story last summer and subsequent stories as well."

According to Barron's, "Our annual Top 1,200 ranking recognizes standouts from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. It's our largest, most comprehensive listing, and it encompasses everyone from independents, who own and operate their own practices, to advisors from the big Wall Street firms.

"This special report names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Our rankings are based on assets under management, revenues generated by advisors for their firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance isn't an explicit criterion because performance is often a function of each client's appetite for risk. In our evaluations, we examine regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves."

http://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/newjersey/2018

Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management has been a leader in the industry for the last 29 years by innovating, creating and adopting new technologies when they become available to better serve its clients. It has also been voted a Best Place To Work in New Jersey by NJ Biz magazine and profiled by The New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

Condor Capital Management offers a number of in-house investment management strategies, using stocks, bonds, exchange traded funds, and mutual funds. The firm aims to construct diversified equity portfolios with exposure to various investment styles, market capitalizations, and geographic regions. Bond portfolios are diversified among several different types of fixed income instruments, including bonds of varying maturities and credit qualities. As a fee-only independent wealth manager, the company eliminates potential conflicts caused by commissions. Condor Capital clients receive complimentary financial planning on an as-needed basis.

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 16 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Management, please visit http://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

