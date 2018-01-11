Hunters Point Assures Locals No Changes will be Made to Canal Use or Access

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunters Point Resort & Marina, the latest development by Pearl Homes, goes before the Manatee County Commissioner on Thursday for the final round of approvals surrounding the new environmentally friendly, energy zero waterfront community in Cortez, Florida's oldest fishing village.

The development will reflect a modern interpretation of Florida’s traditional “cracker cottage” style of the early 20th century, highlighting the village’s historic elements while integrating advanced environmental technology that will reduce net energy use and drive down utility costs towards zero. Hunters Point Resort & Marina go before the Manatee County Commissioner on Thursday for the final round of approvals surrounding the new environmentally friendly, energy zero waterfront community in Cortez, Florida’s oldest fishing village.

As part of the proceedings, Pearl Homes founder and developer of the national award-winning Mirabella community in Bradenton, Marshall Gobuty has executed and recorded into the public record a declaration regarding the canal and anticipated benefits to the existing waterfront landowners.

In response to comments expressed by local residents at the December Planning Committee Meeting, Gobuty and his team wanted to echo what was said in response to the committee by making it a declaration of record.

"We do not intend to change any of the historical uses of the canal, prohibit anyone that has a lot on the canal from being able to put a properly permitted dock in front of their lot, or in any way limit the navigation on the canal," said Caleb Grimes of Grimes Goebel Grimes, Gobuty's attorney. "We know that the landowners are nervous about a subsequent owner, so we are going to submit a declaration of record that confirms what we just said."

Hunters Point will also feature a private marina with 48 boat slips, an alternative energy powered water taxi, a fast-casual style bistro, and an energy- and water-efficient amenity center. The development will reflect a modern interpretation of Florida's traditional "cracker cottage" style of the early 20th century, highlighting the village's historic elements while integrating advanced environmental technology that will reduce net energy use and drive down utility costs towards zero.

The 86 residences built by Pearl Homes will offer 500 square feet of living space under air, with 1,450 square feet of total usable space, including spectacular rooftop and exterior decks. The 62 lodge style properties are designed for extended stay rental and will feature 800 square feet of interior living space, with waterfront porches featuring panoramic bay views. Each Hunters Point property comes with a new electric-powered automobile, to further Pearl Homes' commitment to the environment and energy efficiency.

