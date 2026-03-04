HunterSeven Foundation Receives $100,000 Donation from Philip Morris International U.S. to Expand Early Exposure Screening for Post‑9/11 Veterans

Funding supports free, confidential screenings and exposure‑informed prevention led by the veteran‑founded nonprofit

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HunterSeven Foundation, a veteran‑led nonprofit focused on preventing and detecting diseases among post‑9/11 service members and veterans, today announced a $100,000 donation from Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.). This announcement follows HunterSeven's appearance at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas, where the organization provided U.S. service members with free screenings led by Co-Founder and Chief Health Officer, Chelsey Simoni. PMI U.S. Regional Director Sam Rogers, also a veteran, received a screening and presented PMI U.S.'s $100,000 donation.

Veterans and service members are exposed to a variety of hazardous substances during their service—including burn‑pit emissions, particulate matter and heavy metals, and blast‑related contaminants from explosives—that put them at increased risk for developing serious long-term health conditions. Founded by veterans and licensed medical providers, HunterSeven conducts evidence‑based research on toxic exposures for post 9/11 veterans, educates clinicians and families, and delivers no‑cost, early‑detection screening to at‑risk veterans nationwide. In 2025, HunterSeven screened 1,108 at‑risk post‑9/11 veterans, identified 316 veterans with chronic conditions, and supported 227 service members with direct medical assistance—outcomes that demonstrate how early identification and continuous follow‑up can change trajectories.

"We're proud to back HunterSeven's mission of education, prevention and early detection," said Rogers. "Too many veterans are diagnosed late, when options are limited. HunterSeven's screening model meets veterans where they are—on the ground at events and at home—and turns awareness into action. This is exactly the kind of pragmatic, community‑level impact our philanthropy aims to enable."

In 2026, HunterSeven will use PMI U.S.'s support to expand its early‑detection program and reach its goal of conducting at least 1,000 tests over the course of the year, including planned activations at ten military bases and veteran community hubs across the country. The Foundation's prevention model is rooted in the clinical and military experience of its co‑founder and Chief Health Officer, Chelsey Simoni, APRN, MSN, a U.S. Army veteran whose own service‑related toxic exposures propelled her into a career of evidence‑based research and advocacy. Simoni has since become a nationally recognized clinical researcher and veteran‑health advocate, publishing peer‑reviewed studies on toxic exposures and post‑deployment health outcomes.

"This support from PMI U.S. will help us reach more veterans sooner—with the right tests, personalized reviews, and timely care navigation," said Simoni. "Our team has lived these exposures and their consequences. Every screening we complete is an opportunity to intervene earlier and improve quality of life for a veteran and their family."

During SHOT Show 2026, HunterSeven conducted more than 100 on-site screening tests to at‑risk veterans and strengthened key partnerships—including with PMI U.S.—to scale prevention and early detection throughout the year.

This gift reflects PMI U.S.'s commitment to pragmatic philanthropy, advancing practical, measurable results by supporting organizations delivering real impact for the military community. Since 2024, PMI U.S. has donated over $7M towards organizations serving U.S. service members, veterans, and their families across legal services, housing, mental health support, emergency economic relief—and now, exposure‑informed exposure prevention.

About HunterSeven Foundation

HunterSeven Foundation is a veteran‑led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing and detecting cancer through research, education, and accessible medical screening programs for post‑9/11 veterans and their families. The organization combines rigorous research on toxic exposures with direct‑to‑recipient support, including multi‑cancer early‑detection testing and individualized result reviews by licensed providers. Learn more at hunterseven.org.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE HunterSeven Foundation