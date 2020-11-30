Hunterz.io releases "Hunterz for Teamz", their Enterprise solution for sales teams of all sizes

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunterz.io, the world's largest, most connected, freelance sales force, announced today the release of "Hunterz for Teamz", their Enterprise-level solution for on-demand B2B sales introductions. Hunterz for Teamz gives the sales manager remote access and perfect visibility into the sales process, while enabling each team member to work on their individual opportunities autonomously. Managers are able to assign different introduction opportunities to their teams and follow the progress of every potential customer meeting.

Hunterz for Teamz will be available to all Startups that purchase at least a 3-Intro Package, starting at $3,750. Given the technical requirements to build its robust infrastructure, Hunterz for Teamz is a major milestone for Hunterz.io. Few series-seed funded companies undertake an Enterprise solution, but many of Hunterz.io's Startup customers had requested a solution that serves multiple teams at once, so that their entire sales team could participate on the platform. "Our mission is to help Enterprise Startups succeed and grow quickly, no matter how global and distributed they are. Providing sales leaders real time visibility into their team's sales processes was key for us when we designed Teamz. We're excited to see how our customers use it to accelerate their Go-To-Market even faster than before," explained Co-founder and CEO Noam Weisman.

With B2B sales almost exclusively being conducted virtually during the pandemic, demand for Hunterz.io's warm introductions has skyrocketed. "Large Enterprises are even more selective about who they'll meet with during Covid and these uncertain economic times", said Co-founder and CRO Yuval Shalev. "Our model accelerates our Startups to the front of the line and arranges a live meeting with a relevant decision-maker who has already indicated their interest in meeting."

About Hunterz.io

Hunterz introduces B2B tech Startups to medium and large Enterprises, utilizing individuals with established connections within the organization. These individuals, called "Hunterz", sign up to the Hunterz.io platform for free and add the enterprises that they know to their profile. Startups purchase a package and then are able to choose which Enterprises they want to meet. Matched Hunterz will introduce them to qualified contacts. For more information, please visit https://www.hunterz.io

