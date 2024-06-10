Hunting Apparel Market size is set to grow by USD 173.7 million from 2024-2028, Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hunting apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 173.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 2.41% during the forecast period. Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for hunting license. However, regulations on hunting and hunting ban poses a challenge. Key market players include American Stitchco Inc., Ariat International Inc., BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Drake Waterfowl Systems, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., Gamehide, Haas Outdoors Inc., Kryptek, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, NTA Enterprise Inc., Prois Hunting, Scentlok Technologies, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hunting apparel market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Type (Top wear, Bottom wear, Footwear, and Others accessories), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Stitchco Inc., Ariat International Inc., BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Drake Waterfowl Systems, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., Gamehide, Haas Outdoors Inc., Kryptek, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, NTA Enterprise Inc., Prois Hunting, Scentlok Technologies, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hunting apparel market experienced significant growth in 2023, with over 38 million licenses, tags, permits, and stamps registered in the US, generating a revenue of USD1 billion. North America's increase in international tourism, driven by adventure travel and eased travel restrictions, boosted demand for hunting apparel. The US market saw 11.5 million hunters aged 16 and above. Trophy hunting's popularity led to increased imports from Canada and South Africa, controlling over 70% of the market, thereby fueling global demand.

The Hunting Apparel market is experiencing significant growth with various regulations and consumer preferences influencing the industry. Consumers are seeking functional and comfortable clothing for different hunting conditions. Camouflage is a key trend in hunting apparel, with consumers looking for effective patterns to blend in with their surroundings. Comfortable and breathable materials are also important, with consumers preferring moisture-wicking and insulated fabrics.

Essentials such as hats, gloves, and boots are also popular items in the market. Brands are focusing on innovation, with features like adjustable cuffs, waterproofing, and quick-drying technology becoming increasingly popular. Overall, the Hunting Apparel market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer demand for functional and comfortable clothing.

Market Challenges

The global hunting apparel market has faced challenges due to regulatory restrictions. In 2022, the Spanish Parliament and the UK Parliament debated bills to ban trophy imports of protected species. California in the US is considering a ban on African trophy hunting. China banned hunting of wild animals in Wuhan to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These regulations have hindered market growth. Compliance with hunting laws and regulations is crucial for market participants.

in the US is considering a ban on African trophy hunting. banned hunting of wild animals in to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These regulations have hindered market growth. Compliance with hunting laws and regulations is crucial for market participants. The Hunting Apparel market faces several challenges. Clothing and equipment must be durable and protective against various weather conditions, such as cold, rain, and sun. Camouflage is essential for blending into the environment and ensuring a successful hunt. However, creating effective camouflage patterns is a challenge.

Additionally, the use of technology, like scent control and thermal imaging, adds complexity and cost to the apparel. Procurement of high-quality materials and manufacturing processes also pose challenges. Furthermore, keeping up with changing regulations and consumer preferences can be difficult. Overall, the Hunting Apparel industry requires innovative solutions to meet the demands of hunters while addressing these challenges.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Online

1.2 Offline Type 2.1 Top wear

2.2 Bottom wear

2.3 Footwear

2.4 Others accessories Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Online- The online distribution channel for hunting apparel is experiencing growth due to increased Internet and smartphone usage, leading to changing customer buying behaviors. This channel, which includes sales from manufacturers' websites, e-retailers like Amazon and eBay, and retailers' online platforms, offers a wide range of brands and products with the convenience of shopping on the go. The expanding telecommunications sector, with its favorable economic conditions and new technologies, is expected to boost online retailing, resulting in accelerated growth for the hunting apparel market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Hunting Apparel Market caters to the needs of hunters seeking effective camouflage and protection in various climates and seasons. Hunting apparel includes camouflaged clothing such as jackets, pants, and gloves, designed with durable and weather-resistant materials for optimal performance. Quiet fabrics are essential to maintain stealth in the natural environment, while insulation and moisture-wicking fabrics ensure comfort in changing temperatures and moisture levels.

Scent control technologies are also integrated into hunting apparel to mask human odor and increase the chances of a successful hunt. Specialty hunting stores offer a wide range of hunting apparel, including layering systems, ethically sourced and recycled materials, and specialized features for specific game animals and hunting conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts value the durability, weather resistance, and quietness of hunting apparel, making it an essential investment for their pursuits.

Market Research Overview

The Hunting Apparel Market encompasses a wide range of clothing and equipment designed for hunters to ensure comfort, safety, and effectiveness during their outdoor pursuits. Key features of hunting apparel include moisture-wicking fabric, insulation for warmth, camouflage patterns for concealment, and durable materials for protection against the elements. Hunting apparel also includes accessories such as gloves, hats, and boots.

The market for hunting apparel is driven by the increasing popularity of hunting as a recreational activity and the advancements in technology and materials used in the production of hunting gear. The market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Hunters seek functional, reliable, and comfortable apparel to enhance their hunting experience, making the Hunting Apparel Market a significant and growing industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Type

Top Wear



Bottom Wear



Footwear



Others Accessories

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

