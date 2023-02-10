Hunting apparel market size to grow by USD 237.51 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hunting apparel market size is estimated to increase by USD 237.51 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32 %. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the hunting apparel market was valued at USD 1392.24 million. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hunting Apparel Market 2023-2027

Hunting apparel market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Ariat International Inc. - The company offer hunting apparel such as Hot Leaf Hunting Jacket.

The company offer hunting apparel such as Hot Leaf Hunting Jacket. BPS Direct LLC - The company offer hunting apparel such as Cabela Northern Flight Hunting Bibs for Men, Sitka Waterfowl Marsh Series Delta Wading Jacket for Men, SHE Outdoor Waterfowl Jacket for Ladies.

The company offer hunting apparel such as Cabela Northern Flight Hunting Bibs for Men, Sitka Waterfowl Marsh Series Delta Wading Jacket for Men, SHE Outdoor Waterfowl Jacket for Ladies. Clarkfield Outdoors - The company offer hunting apparel such as Gun Sleeve, Padded Gun Case, Shell Holder..

Vendor landscape –

The global hunting apparel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hunting apparel in the market are American Stitchco Inc., Ariat International Inc., BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Compass Diversified, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Drake Waterfowl Systems, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., Gamehide, Haas Outdoors Inc., Kryptek, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, NTA Enterprise Inc., Prois Hunting, Scentlok Technologies, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. and others.

The global hunting apparel market is at its growing stage. The market is moderately competitive as this market consists of many local and international players. The availability of versatile products and multiple growth opportunities in this market, through product launches, is expected to increase the competitiveness among the key players. Key vendors in the market are currently growing their customer base and are increasing their R&D investments to develop cost-effective apparel for hunting. DICKS Sporting Goods Inc. is one of the key players in the market and is supporting the growth of the market through innovative product development.

Hunting apparel market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Hunting apparel market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and type (top wear, bottom wear, footwear, and others accessories).

The online segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global hunting apparel market by online distribution channel is driven by the rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones and changing buying behavior of customers. Online shopping portals offer a wide range of brands and products, besides the convenience of shopping on the go, which is one of the primary reasons for this segment's popularity. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global hunting apparel market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hunting apparel market.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by impressive marketing communications and marketing strategies, which play a vital role in communicating value propositions and setting up a trend in the market. Social media has become a dynamic tool for promoting premium hunting apparel. Digital magazines, blogs, and pictorial communication are the most used marketing strategies by vendors to engage the target audience. Hunting apparel vendors are actively leveraging social media platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and Snapchat to promote the novel trend of hunting apparel. As a result, the market will witness an accelerating year-over-year growth momentum by the end of the forecast period.

Hunting apparel market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the hunting apparel market is product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization. With the use of new technologies and product innovation in this space, manufacturers have come up with innovative fabrics and hunting apparel in terms of design, quality, features, and others. Moreover, the increase in purchasing power and the rise in preference for innovative, comfortable, quiet, and lightweight hunting apparel result in an increased demand for premium hunting apparel.

Key trends - Growing demand for a hunting license is another factor supporting the hunting apparel market growth in the forecast period. The popularity of hunting activities has increased globally. According to The Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports 2020, the hunting license sale increased significantly in 2022 compared to 2019. North America recorded the highest increase in international tourism, which has a direct impact on the sales of hunting apparel and accessories. The globally increasing tourism industry has also been helping the growth of the market primarily through adventure travel and tourism as governments lifted the restrictions on the travel ban and eased lockdown norms. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for hunting apparel globally.

Major challenges – The fluctuating raw material prices is the major challenge impeding market growth. The manufacturing of hunting apparel includes the procurement and use of several raw materials according to the type of apparel. Heat-resistant and strong synthetic aramid fibers are known for their high tensile strength and low weight. Aramid fibers are used in hunting, trekking, wildlife exploration, mountaineering and climbing, and hiking apparel. Hunting apparel made of aramid fiber is used across the world for its proven strength, durability, breathability, and comfort. However, these are comparatively more expensive than fleece and polyester fabrics used for manufacturing hunting apparel. Therefore, increased production cost lowers the profit margins of vendors and proves to be a challenge for market growth.

What are the key data covered in this hunting apparel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hunting apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hunting apparel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hunting apparel industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hunting apparel market vendors

Hunting Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 237.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Stitchco Inc., Ariat International Inc., BPS Direct LLC, Clarkfield Outdoors, Compass Diversified, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Drake Waterfowl Systems, Exxel Outdoors LLC, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., Gamehide, Haas Outdoors Inc., Kryptek, KUIU Ultralight Hunting, NTA Enterprise Inc., Prois Hunting, Scentlok Technologies, ScoNZ Imports Ltd., TOPGUN LTD., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

