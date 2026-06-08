PASADENA, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Health today announced the establishment of the Boswell Chair, Department of Surgery, marking a major milestone in the medical center's long held goal of creating an endowed physician chair. This achievement is made possible through the generous support of the James G. Boswell Foundation, who shared: "We are proud to support Huntington Health in strengthening surgical excellence for the San Gabriel Valley."

Huntington Announces Creation of the Boswell Chair of Surgery, Names Gabriel Akopian, MD, as Inaugural Chair

Following a rigorous selection process, Huntington Health has named Gabriel Akopian, MD, MBA, a respected surgeon, educator, and longtime member of the Huntington medical community, as the inaugural Boswell Chair of Surgery.

"Establishing the Boswell Chair of Surgery is a transformative milestone for Huntington," said John M. Corman, MD, president and chief clinical officer, Huntington Health. "Endowed chairs are rare in community hospitals, and we are deeply grateful to the Boswell Foundation for making this possible. We are proud to appoint Dr. Akopian to this distinguished role as we continue to advance surgical excellence and expand access to high-quality care in our community."

In this role, Dr. Akopian will lead outstanding clinical, research, and professional education programs for residents and medical staff, while fostering collaboration across the institution and beyond. A highly skilled surgeon and proud graduate of Huntington Hospital's Graduate Medical Education (GME) program - an area the Boswell Foundation has long supported - Dr. Akopian also serves as program director for the Huntington Hospital Surgery Residency Program, making him the ideal fit to further shape the next generation of surgeons.

"Endowed chairs are critical to advancing clinical excellence and attracting and retaining top physician leaders," said Wafaa Alrashid, MD, chief of medical staff, Huntington Hospital. "Dr. Akopian's appointment reflects the strength of our surgical program and our commitment to shaping the future of medicine in the San Gabriel Valley."

A board-certified general surgeon specializing in general and colorectal surgery, Dr. Akopian brings deep expertise in minimally invasive treatment of colon cancer, diverticulitis, anorectal disorders, hernias, and gallbladder disease. He earned his medical degree from Boston University, completed his surgery residency at Huntington Hospital, and pursued a Minimally Invasive Surgery fellowship at USC. He then went on to earn an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Dr. Akopian also brings significant leadership experience in Huntington Hospital's administration and surgical governance, including service as a Physician Advisor in Utilization Management, Chair of the Department of Surgery (2022), Designated Institutional Official, Chair of the Section of General Surgery, and member of the Credentials Committee. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of the American College of Surgeons (2017–2022).

Dr. Akopian expressed: "I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and honored to be named the inaugural Boswell Chair of Surgery. I'm especially thankful to the Boswell Foundation and Huntington Health for their commitment to advancing surgical innovation, education, and patient care. I look forward to building on this legacy and working alongside my colleagues to continue delivering exceptional care to our community."

SOURCE Huntington Health