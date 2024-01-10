Huntington Bancshares Announces Retirement of Paul Heller, Chief Technology & Operations Officer

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

Amit Dhingra, Kendall Kowalski and Prashant Nateri named to bank's executive leadership team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) today announced the retirement of Paul Heller, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, effective March 1, 2024.

Heller has held the top technology role since joining Huntington in 2012. He is currently responsible for the bank's information technology, operations, digital, payments, and transformation initiatives.

Heller's 38-year career includes holding numerous roles at JPMorgan Chase, including serving as managing director for the corporate internet group and chief technology officer for retail banking. Prior to banking, Heller worked for a decade in management consulting, beginning his career at Andersen Consulting specializing in financial services.

"Paul has made many significant contributions to the company, and on behalf of our board of directors and colleagues, I thank him for his years of tremendous service," said Steve Steinour, Huntington's chairman, president and CEO. "His leadership will have a lasting impact, and he has been a terrific partner to me and to the executive team. I wish him the best in his retirement."

In conjunction with Heller's retirement, effective March 1, 2024, Amit Dhingra, Chief Enterprise Payments Officer; Kendall Kowalski, Chief Information Officer; and Prashant Nateri, Chief Corporate Operations Officer, will all join Huntington's executive leadership team and report to Steinour.

Dhingra has been with Huntington for nine years and holds prior experience with Proctor & Gamble, McKinsey & Company, and U.S. Bank throughout his 27-year career. Kowalski has been with Huntington for 10 years and has a total of 28 years in the industry, an alumnus of Accenture and JP Morgan Chase. Nateri is a 26-year industry veteran and has been with Huntington for 11 years, with prior experience with JP Morgan Chase and Cambridge Technology Partners.

"I look forward to working more closely with Amit, Kendall and Prashant," Steinour noted. "Elevating them illustrates our tremendous bench strength across the Technology and Operations organization and I am pleased to have them join our executive leadership team."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Also from this source

BANK INVESTMENT AIMS TO IMPROVE REVENUE CYCLE FOR HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

BANK INVESTMENT AIMS TO IMPROVE REVENUE CYCLE FOR HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has invested in Veuu, a healthcare fintech, to develop artificial intelligence-based solutions to revenue cycle...
Huntington Bank Names Marcy Hingst General Counsel

Huntington Bank Names Marcy Hingst General Counsel

The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington") announced today the appointment of Marcy Hingst as General Counsel. Hingst will join the bank's Executive ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.