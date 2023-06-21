HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES SECOND AND THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATES

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates and times:

Second quarter 2023 – Friday, July 21, 2023 , at 9 a.m. ET

, at Third quarter 2023 – Friday, October 20, 2023 , at 9 a.m. ET

The financial results are scheduled to be released prior to the market opening on the dates noted above. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The second quarter 2023 earnings conference call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029; conference ID #13739594.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Saturday, July 29, 2023, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13739594.

Access information for the third quarter 2023 earnings conference call will be provided closer to the scheduled event.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

