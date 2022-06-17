HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Jun 17, 2022, 16:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022. 

About Huntington 

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information. 

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Also from this source

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE 2022 MORGAN STANLEY US...

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics