Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock

News provided by

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Dec 10, 2024, 08:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $201 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 975 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2024 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December...
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2024 BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 7, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics