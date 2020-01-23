Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stocks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (www.huntington.com) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.15 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2020.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on its four series of preferred stock. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150500) of $11.32812676 per share (equivalent to $0.2832032 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.875% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANN) of $14.69 per share (equivalent to $0.36725 per depositary receipt share). The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 6.25% Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANO) of $15.625 per share (equivalent to $0.390625 per depositary receipt share). Finally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP#: 446150 AL8) of $1,425.00 per share (equivalent to $14.25 per depositary receipt share). All four preferred stock cash dividends are payable April 15, 2020, to their respective shareholders of record on April 1, 2020.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,448 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

