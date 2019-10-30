Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 4.75 Percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 5 percent to 4.75 percent, effective October 31, 2019.

The rate was last changed on September 19, 2019, when Huntington decreased its prime rate from 5.25 percent to 5 percent.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,442 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

The Huntington National Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Huntington® is a federally registered service mark of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.huntington.com

